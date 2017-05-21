Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Juls Ft. Odunsi (The Engine) x Santi – Coco (Lyrics)

Juls put out his debut EP “Leap of Faith” about a week ago and its steady making waves across the globe. The EP features the likes of Kojo funds, Maleek Berry, Nonso Amadi, and many more.

Check out the fun lyric video for “Coco” off the EP which features rising afro soul star Odunsi the engine and The incredible Santi. Leap of Faith is available now on Apple Music and Spotify.

Lyrics video below:

