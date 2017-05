VIDEO: KayDex – Hustle

Fast rising music act, KayDex premiere the visual for his latest single “Hustle.” The AfroPop act back with ‘Hustle,’ a song for the STRONG out there to keep up their never die hustle spirit because once you get the hustler’s spirit in your blood you’ll never be the same.

Watch the Krystal visual for ‘Hustle’ shot on location in Kenya and directed by AdamsGud. Connect with the music act on social media @iamKayDexx

With this “Hustle” Visual, KayDex has proved he’s in the music industry to stay! Watch, enjoy and share.

The post VIDEO: KayDex – Hustle appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest