Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Kellygzee – Come Alive (Dir. Avalon Okpe)

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Chris Records Fast Rising artist Kellygzee who is also a popular producer and song writer is out with the visuals of his hit song “COME ALIVE”. Kellygzee @kellygzee hails from Enugu State and has surfaced at the forefront of the Nigerian music scene to make a remarkable mark in the industry along with his label mate Vito C who are both signed under international label Chris Records.

Come Alive was shot in South Africa by the renowned video erbalist Avalon Okpe of Tokindrumz Pictures giving us a true taste of South Africa and of Kellygzee.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Watch and Enjoy this beautiful video.

The post VIDEO: Kellygzee – Come Alive (Dir. Avalon Okpe) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.