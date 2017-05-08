VIDEO: Kellygzee – Come Alive (Dir. Avalon Okpe)

Chris Records Fast Rising artist Kellygzee who is also a popular producer and song writer is out with the visuals of his hit song “COME ALIVE”. Kellygzee @kellygzee hails from Enugu State and has surfaced at the forefront of the Nigerian music scene to make a remarkable mark in the industry along with his label mate Vito C who are both signed under international label Chris Records.

Come Alive was shot in South Africa by the renowned video erbalist Avalon Okpe of Tokindrumz Pictures giving us a true taste of South Africa and of Kellygzee.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Watch and Enjoy this beautiful video.

The post VIDEO: Kellygzee – Come Alive (Dir. Avalon Okpe) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

