Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Video: Lady curses Lagos fire service for not coming to her aid two hours after she called in

Posted on May 9, 2017

An angry who lost everything in a fire incident that occurred in Oasis Garden Estate, Lagos, has made a video, cursing a heartbreaking video cursing out Fire service officials who kept telling them ‘they’re coming, they’re coming’, and PHCN Officials for not coming to their aid, two hours after she called in for help.

According to the lady, she called for help from the Nigeria Fire Service, but the officials
still did not arrive two hours after the initial call. 2 hours after the initial call. She further alleged that called PHCN officials to cut off the power supply to the buildings, but they didn’t.  Buildings close to the house on fire were also badly affected in the fire incident.

Here’s the video;

