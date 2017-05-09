Video: Lady curses Lagos fire service for not coming to her aid two hours after she called in

An angry who lost everything in a fire incident that occurred in Oasis Garden Estate, Lagos, has made a video, cursing a heartbreaking video cursing out Fire service officials who kept telling them ‘they’re coming, they’re coming’, and PHCN Officials for not coming to their aid, two hours after she called in for help.

According to the lady, she called for help from the Nigeria Fire Service, but the officials

still did not arrive two hours after the initial call. 2 hours after the initial call. She further alleged that called PHCN officials to cut off the power supply to the buildings, but they didn’t. Buildings close to the house on fire were also badly affected in the fire incident.

Here’s the video;

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

