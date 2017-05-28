Video: Lagos APC primaries marred by violence

Violence, Saturday, marred the All Progressives Congress, APC, party Local Council primaries held in Lagos as members were seen hauling wooden tables and lockers at each other.

Reports had it that disgruntled party members disrupted the primaries over claims that candidates were imposed on them by the election committee who, it was claimed, tried to declare some local government seats unopposed.

The angry members, it was claimed, however insisted on voting while disagreeing with the election committee. In the process, the Chairman of the committee, Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi was whisked away from the venue after he was attacked in the process.

The APC has until the June 14, 2017 to submit the names of its candidates to the State Electoral Commission, based on the calendar of the electoral umpire.

