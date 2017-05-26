Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Land grabbers protected by President Museveni, says Omara Atubo

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Uganda | 0 comments

VIDEO: Land grabbers protected by President Museveni, says Omara Atubo

Former ministers in the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban development have claimed that land grabbers in Uganda have presidential protection.  Omara Atubo and Aida Nantaba were before the Justice Catherine Bamugemereire land inquiry committee to give their views on the status of land in Uganda and why issues of land grabbing have persisted. They highlighted that land grabbers in Uganda are not only working under a presidential directive but many are actually bigger than the instituted committee of inquiry.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post VIDEO: Land grabbers protected by President Museveni, says Omara Atubo appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.