VIDEO: Land grabbers protected by President Museveni, says Omara Atubo

Former ministers in the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban development have claimed that land grabbers in Uganda have presidential protection. Omara Atubo and Aida Nantaba were before the Justice Catherine Bamugemereire land inquiry committee to give their views on the status of land in Uganda and why issues of land grabbing have persisted. They highlighted that land grabbers in Uganda are not only working under a presidential directive but many are actually bigger than the instituted committee of inquiry.

