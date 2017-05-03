Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: M.anifest ft. Worlasi – Hand Dey Go, Hand Dey Come

Off his “No Where Cool” album, ace Ghanaian rapper – M.anifest serves up the visuals to “Hand Dey Go, Hand Dey Come” featuring Worlasi.

The video was shot in his Grandma’s hometown of Woe in the Volta Region (Ghana).

Directed by Garth Von Glehn.

Watch video below:

