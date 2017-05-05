Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Malema: ‘No amount of intimidation and charges will silence us from taking our land” – Newcastle Advertiser

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Newcastle Advertiser

VIDEO: Malema: 'No amount of intimidation and charges will silence us from taking our land”
Newcastle Advertiser
“Nothing is more painful than having to explain the land struggle to a white Magistrate. No white person will ever understand that.” 10 seconds ago. Voortrekker Street, outside the Newcastle Magistrate's Court was on lock down again as Economic Freedom …
'No white person will understand,' Malema says about 'land grab' caseNews24

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.