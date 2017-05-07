Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Mao warns Civil Society Organisations against damaging Uganda’s Image

Posted on May 7, 2017

VIDEO: Mao warns Civil Society Organisations against damaging Uganda’s Image

The civil society has come under attack over what is being described as tainting Uganda’s reputation at the cost of getting funding. Democratic Party president Hon. Norbert Mao has singled out Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment (ACODE) saying the organization is one of those engaging in cheap activism.

 

