VIDEO: Mc Galaxy – I Pray
Off His recently released MMM album (Money Making Machine), Mc Galaxy releases the visuals to the tune “I pray”.
I PRAY is produced by Spellz. Mix & Mastered by Selebobo and Guitar by Fiokee. The Inspirational video was Directed by Clarence Peters.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Watch Video below:
The post VIDEO: Mc Galaxy – I Pray appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!