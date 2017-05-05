VIDEO: Meyar – Dr Do
Kinging Records releases the a new singe from next rated pop star Meyar titled “Dr Do”.
The stellar track is a banging urban afro high-life, produced by Mr. Stepsup a.k.a Pro Mix. The budding hot track arrives with a world-class music video created in Lagos, Nigeria by Director FAD.
Check it out and follow Meyar on social media via @iam_meyar and find more on www.kingingrecords.com.
Video below:
