VIDEO: Meyar – Dr Do

Kinging Records releases the a new singe from next rated pop star Meyar titled “Dr Do”.

The stellar track is a banging urban afro high-life, produced by Mr. Stepsup a.k.a Pro Mix. The budding hot track arrives with a world-class music video created in Lagos, Nigeria by Director FAD.

Check it out and follow Meyar on social media via @iam_meyar and find more on www.kingingrecords.com.

Video below:

