VIDEO: MS (Movement Smiling) – Send Down Thy Rain | Precious Stone

The Black and Proud crooner Chibike Eze known as MS has proven he isn’t just a one way ticket with his fresh release, two ace visual interpretations of his earlier released singles SEND DOWN THY RAIN and PRECIOUS STONE. Both songs produced by HSP record’s protégé @Geamat. Preying from Kingston, the Nigerian born and Jamaican based rastafarian believes an era of conscious music is ‘pon’ the Nigerian music scene and he is striving force of this revolution. He is currently in Jamaica working on an international multi features on Black and Proud.

SEND DOWN THY RAIN offers a prayer for Jah’s rain (blessings) on the ghetto Republic. Shot on location in Lagos state, the video is am original HSP production with directions by @ojijifocus while PRECIOUS STONE is a colorful carribean love story with an afro highlife flavour and was shot by Mex films.

Watch Send Down Thy Rain – Video below:

Watch Precious Stone – Video below:

The post VIDEO: MS (Movement Smiling) – Send Down Thy Rain | Precious Stone appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

