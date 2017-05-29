VIDEO: Nene Johnson – Gogo

Following a really busy 2016 musical campaign which saw her release 2 singles and a video, along with the launch of her official website, Soul/R&B/Pop recording artiste, Nene Johnson, inaugurates her 2017 musical campaign with the release of a new single, along with it’s visual, new-look photos and also announces the launch of the Nene Johnson Foundation; her new single, “Gogo,” is a refreshing Dance tune, one on which the singer demonstrates her versatility across an R&B themed offering, delivered in a scenic Pop fashion with production from the usual suspect, Scope Nero.

Expressing the relatable story of a lover who’s ready to let go because he/she has had enough of a playing partner (hence the slogan, “Gogo”), she gears on with amusing visuals directed by Capital Dreams Pictures/Teflon Did It.

