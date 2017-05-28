VIDEO: Nnamdi Kanu Attends Shabbat, Insists on Biafra Independence or Death

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has disobeyed his bail condition to attend Shabbat (Jewish Sabbath) on Saturday with a crowd of Pro-biafra agitators.

“I was not born to be a politician, I was not born to be a public administrator, I was not born to be rich” Mr Kanu said, “My only mission on earth is ‘to restore Biafra”.

He added that Biafra Independence would

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

