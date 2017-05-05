VIDEO: Nnamdi Kanu Prays For Dead IPOB Members At The Cenotaph Enugu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, stopped over in Enugu on his way to his family house in Umuahia, Abia State on Thursday to take some time to pray for the fallen IPOB members at the cenotaph in Enugu. Kanu prayed at the cenotaph, which was erected in honour of Biafran…

The post VIDEO: Nnamdi Kanu Prays For Dead IPOB Members At The Cenotaph Enugu appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

