[VIDEO] Obahiagbon Speaks On Petroleum Industry Governance Bill – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
[VIDEO] Obahiagbon Speaks On Petroleum Industry Governance Bill
CHANNELS TELEVISION
A former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Patrick Obahiagbon, has shared his views on the passage of the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill, which was passed by the Senate on Thursday. The PIGB is the first part of the Petroleum Industry Bill …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!