Video of Flooded Airport Shot 3 Years in South East, Not Abuja – Aviation News Site

Following the circulation of a video purportedly of the newly renovated Abuja airport flooded after rainfall, Nigerianflightdeck, an aviation news site has said the video was posted three years ago in one of the South Eastern states of Nigeria and not Abuja.

SIGNAL had raised a poser with the video on Twitter on Monday with Nigerian Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika mentioned in the tweet.

Moments later, the Minister’s Twitter handle, @HadiSirika shared the link to the report by Nigerianflightdeck.

We renege on our story https://t.co/biU5JeqxEG — Hadi Sirika (@hadisirika) May 15, 2017

The report reads;

“Our publication earlier this evening titled: ‘Rainfall exposes shoddy N5bn rehabilitation of Abuja Airport runway’ has been discovered to be a video posted three years ago and an event that happened in one of the South Eastern states of Nigeria and not Abuja.

“Nigerianflightdeck would like to tender an unreserved apology for misleading the public on this event but would urge officials also to react on time when contacted as news waits for no man before it is broken.

“Once again, we are sorry for the post and have taken steps to ensure it would not go viral from our platform.

SIGNAL was yet to verify the claims by Nigerianflightdeck at the time of this report.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Video of Flooded Airport Shot 3 Years in South East, Not Abuja – Aviation News Site appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

