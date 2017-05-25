Pages Navigation Menu

Video: Osaze Odemwingie’s Sister Refuses To Vacate Airport A Month After Her South Africa Trip Was Denied

Nigerian footballer, Osaze Odemwingie’s sister has been left stranded at the airport a month after her travel to South Africa was denied. The footballer’s sister revealed that she is going through a messy divorce which has been compounded by the denial of her travel. Odemwingie’s sister has been living at the airport with her luggages…

