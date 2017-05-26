Video: Osinbajo interacts with Garki traders

I just stopped by at theGarki market, Abuja.

This lady and I discussed some of the issues she faces in the sale of fish at the local market pic.twitter.com/5KV8Ninmo8 — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) May 26, 2017

The post Video: Osinbajo interacts with Garki traders appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

