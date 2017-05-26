VIDEO: Patoranking Ft. Alternate Sound – No Kissing Baby (Live Remix)

Celebrated band Alternate Band fronted by producer GospelOnDeBeatz, links up with Patoranking to give his Sarkodie assisted smash “No Kissing”, a live treatment.

The massive collaboration gets a live remix from the band, with Patoranking dishing his vocals and attitude packed presence in a performance video.

This remix arrives as the band is currently celebrating her second anniversary.

The post VIDEO: Patoranking Ft. Alternate Sound – No Kissing Baby (Live Remix) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

