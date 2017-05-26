VIDEO: Patoranking Ft. Alternate Sound – No Kissing Baby (Live Remix)

Pages Navigation Menu

Celebrated band Alternate Band fronted by producer GospelOnDeBeatz, links up with Patoranking to give his Sarkodie assisted smash “No Kissing”, a live treatment.

The massive collaboration gets a live remix from the band, with Patoranking dishing his vocals and attitude packed presence in a performance video.

This remix arrives as the band is currently celebrating her second anniversary.

 

