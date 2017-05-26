Video & Photos: Burial of Late Actor, Olumide Bakare in Ibadan

Here are some pictures and video from the funeral of Late Actor, Olumide Bakare at St James Cathedral, Oke-Bola, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The body of the late actor was laid to rest today May 26th, 2017.

He died on the 22nd of May after suffering from a heart attack that had kept him indoors for months.

