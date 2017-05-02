Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Video: Policemen beat suspect in chains

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Attempt by some policemen to arrest a man turned out be brutality.

Though one can not say the crime committed by the man been beaten in this video posted on Facebook in June 27, 2016 but the question is professionally is this right ?

Whatever the suspect’s, crime should he gets such beaten?

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Video: Policemen beat suspect in chains appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.