VIDEO PREMIERE: Adekunle Gold – Work | Free Download Fast Mp4
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Adekunle Gold, who was recently rumoured to have left Olamide’s YBNL record label releases a brand new video to his song “Work”.
Video shot and directed by Mr. Moe Musa.
DOWNLOAD
This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!