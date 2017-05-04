VIDEO PREMIERE: Timaya – Dance Ft. Rudeboy (P-Square)
Fresh out of the Soundbwoy music lab, is another banger by the acclaimed Soundbwoy of Africa, Timaya. This one is titled ‘Dance’ and it features Rudeboy of P-Square; produced by Orbeat. Watch and Enjoy! DOWNLOAD AUDIO
