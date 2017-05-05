Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: President Buhari seen in public for the first time in 14 days

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Lead, News | 0 comments

VIDEO: President Buhari seen in public for the first time in 14 days

President Muhamaadu Buhari today attended the Friday prayers at Aso-rock.

The personal Assistant to the president on Social Media, Bashir Ahmad‏ shared the video below on Twitter with the caption “President Muhammadu Buhari discussing with NSA Babagana Munguno immediately after observing Juma’at Prayer at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.”

Watch Video:

 

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Follow @NigeriaTodayNG on twitter for more

 

 

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.