Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Prince Osito – Blessings (Dir. Frames)

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Osita Jonah Ikegwuonu aka prince osito was born and raised in Port Harcourt, Nigeria.Osito hit the road to Europe in 1998 – this long, tough exodus marked deeply his music and his identity.

He settled in Barcelona, Spain, where he started performing on the reggae scene along with sound-systems and became the leading voice of the reggae band Urban Roots.

Prince Osito defines his style as African, fresh and versatile. He blends afro-beat, dancehall, hip-hop and drum & bass influences into his personal version of reggae.

He draws his musical inspiration from African artists (Fela Kuti, Majek Fashek, Lucky Dube).He is back with a brand new single “Blessing”

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Watch, Download, Listen and share!!.

DOWNLOAD VIDEO

The post VIDEO: Prince Osito – Blessings (Dir. Frames) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.