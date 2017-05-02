VIDEO: Prince Osito – Blessings (Dir. Frames)
Osita Jonah Ikegwuonu aka prince osito was born and raised in Port Harcourt, Nigeria.Osito hit the road to Europe in 1998 – this long, tough exodus marked deeply his music and his identity.
He settled in Barcelona, Spain, where he started performing on the reggae scene along with sound-systems and became the leading voice of the reggae band Urban Roots.
Prince Osito defines his style as African, fresh and versatile. He blends afro-beat, dancehall, hip-hop and drum & bass influences into his personal version of reggae.
He draws his musical inspiration from African artists (Fela Kuti, Majek Fashek, Lucky Dube).He is back with a brand new single “Blessing”
