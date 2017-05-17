Pages Navigation Menu

Video: Revealed how Outlawed drug Killed Sen. Adeleke – LAUTECH

The Chief Medical Director of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Prof. Akeem Lasisi has revealed how an outlawed drug banned by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control may have killed late Senator Isiaka Adeleke. Giving his testimony at the Coroner’s inquest set up by the state government to unravel circumstances […]

