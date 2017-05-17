Video: Revealed how Outlawed drug Killed Sen. Adeleke – LAUTECH

The Chief Medical Director of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Prof. Akeem Lasisi has revealed how an outlawed drug banned by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control may have killed late Senator Isiaka Adeleke. Giving his testimony at the Coroner’s inquest set up by the state government to unravel circumstances […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

