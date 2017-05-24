Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Video: Runtown – For Life

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Barely 10 days after the release of ‘For Life’ a song currently topping charts across the African continent, Runtown has decided to bless his fans with the official video of the song.

The Eric Many frontline act who has enjoyed a remarkable year with multi million naira endorsement deals, sold out concerts and tours all over the world, shot the new video in London and it was directed by award winning cinematographer, Meji Alabi.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

At the moment, the smash hit song ‘For Life’ currently tops the chart in over 10 African countries and the wave is fast spreading across the world.

The post Video: Runtown – For Life appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.