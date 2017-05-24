VIDEO: Runtown – For Life

Runtown collaborates with Meji Alabi; for the official video to his recently released tune – For Life.

Nigerian singer/songwriter/producer “Runtown”; is definitely a force to reckon with. The singer once again solidifies his position with “For Life”; the sequel for his hit single “Mad Over You“.

The self-proclaimed “soundgod”, takes the path of simplicity for the visuals.

Check on it below.

