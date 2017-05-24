Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Runtown – For Life

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Music, Video | 0 comments

Runtown collaborates with Meji Alabi; for the official video to his recently released tune – For Life.

Nigerian singer/songwriter/producer “Runtown”; is definitely a force to reckon with. The singer once again solidifies his position with “For Life”; the sequel for his hit single “Mad Over You“.

The self-proclaimed “soundgod”, takes the path of simplicity for the visuals.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Check on it below.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

The post VIDEO: Runtown – For Life appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.