VIDEO: Segun Johnson – Eko

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

As Lagos State celebrates 50 years of excellence, Segun Johnson drops the visuals to Eko to celebrate the golden jubilee.

Enjoy this viral video for EKO and also the celebration song Ijo. Follow @isegunjohnson on all social media!

Video below:

DOWNLOAD VIDEO

