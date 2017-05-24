VIDEO: Selebobo Ft Davido – Waka Waka – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
VIDEO: Selebobo Ft Davido – Waka Waka
360Nobs.com
Made Men Music Group's Selebobo premieres the music video for his charting single “Waka Waka”; which features Davido. The groovy mid-tempo banger gets a visual treatment from Paul Gambit and arrives after the massive success of Yemi Alade assisted …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!