VIDEO: Sights and sounds of Lagos' 84th Eyo Festival

TheCable

The 84th Eyo Festival was staged in honour of the former Elegushi of Ikateland, oba Yekini Adeniyi. It also coincided with the golden jubilee anniversary celebration of the creation of Lagos state, hence, it was a grand event. A total of 53 groups …

Glimpses of 84th Eyo Festival in Lagos News Agency of Nigeria (press release)



all 2 news articles »