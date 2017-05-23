Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Sinach – No Other Name

Posted on May 23, 2017

Award-Winning gospel singer – Sinach is out with another spirit lifting tune which she titles “No Other Name”.

Known as the architect for great songs like, I Know Who I Am; Way Maker, Born To Win, This Is Your Season; Osinachi Kalu popularly referred to as Sinach effortlessly adds to her archive, another potential tune dubbed “No Other name”.

The singer, like always, links her spirit to the celestial synergy as she sings unquestionable praises to the Son of Man “Jesus Christ”.

Quotable Lyrics; “No other name that gives me joy // There’s no other name like yours // In the heaven and the earth // every knee shall bow to the name of Jesus“.


 

