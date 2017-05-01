VIDEO: Skales – For You (Prod. Echo)

Skales is back with another Club Banger.

Still on the anticipation of Skales – #theneversayneverguy album Which is scheduled to be released soon. Skales dishes out another Echo produced banger and he titled this one ‘For You’.

For You is laced with the Echo magic tourch, and attached with a groovy beat to make you dance to the new joint. Skales seems not to be slowing down as he keeps dishing out hits Back-ToBack.

The video showcase skales on another Sky level location. Video Directed by HD Genesis Films.

Watch, Listen, Download and share your thoughts.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/SKALES-FOR-YOU-PRODUCED-BY-ECHO.mp3

Video below:

