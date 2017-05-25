VIDEO: Stella Nyanzi challenges sections of Mental Treatment Act

VIDEO: Stella Nyanzi challenges sections of Mental Treatment Act 1938

Dr Stella Nyanzi who is battling charges of cyber harassment has petitioned the Constitutional Court challenging the state’s decision to investigate the state of her mind. Nyanzi through her lawyers is challenging sections of the Mental Treatment Act under which the state is seeking orders to have her mental status examined at a mental institution.

Dr Stella Nyanzi bail extended to June 7 https://t.co/8jvOjJR6Bk pic.twitter.com/ngW2QGtLiI — The Independent (@UGIndependent) May 25, 2017

The post VIDEO: Stella Nyanzi challenges sections of Mental Treatment Act appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

