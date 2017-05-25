Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Stella Nyanzi challenges sections of Mental Treatment Act

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Uganda | 0 comments

VIDEO: Stella Nyanzi challenges sections of Mental Treatment Act 1938

Dr Stella Nyanzi who is battling charges of cyber harassment has petitioned the Constitutional Court challenging the state’s decision to investigate the state of her mind. Nyanzi through her lawyers is challenging sections of the Mental Treatment Act under which the state is seeking orders to have her mental status examined at a mental institution.

