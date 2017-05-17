Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Swazzi ft. Cabo Snoop – Skolo (Remix)

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Barely A Week After The Release Of The Audio, Thugluvin Recording act and Skolo crooner Swazzi is out with the Visuals of Skolo Remix featuring the Legendary Cabo Snoop from Angola.

Shot In Lagos And Directed By Avalon Okpe.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch And Enjoy!

The post VIDEO: Swazzi ft. Cabo Snoop – Skolo (Remix) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.