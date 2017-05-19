Video: The soldiers have seized four of our women, tore our cloths – Biafra women protest

Some Biafran women under the banner, Great Women of Biafra, have alleged that some soldiers seized four of their members and used the nozzles of their guns to tear their clothes, rendering them naked when they gathered to pray and hold their meetings. The women who were drawn from Akwa/Ibom, Cross Rivers, Imo, Enugu, Anambra and other south-south and south-east states protested topless to the palace of the Igwe, complaining that the soldiers disrupted their peaceful assembly.

The Igwe who received them assured them that he would see that the situation was resolved. The Igwe who after asking the protesting women if they touched or abused the soldiers and was told no however condemned the act and asked the women to go home while he resolved the issue.

Video shows the women protesting and laying their complaints at the palace of the Igwe.

Recall that supporters of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, have declared May 30th Biafra Day remembrance celebration.

The post Video: The soldiers have seized four of our women, tore our cloths – Biafra women protest appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

