Video: This Ag President thing is lip service, not working out – Aisha Yesufu

Aisha Yesufu Co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group, has said that ‘We have Acting President who is taking the Acting literally and behaving as if he is in a film instead of getting to work forming a team’

She said that President Muhammadu Buhari should resign, as she called on the National Assembly to impeach him if he fails to do so.

