Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Video: This Ag President thing is lip service, not working out – Aisha Yesufu

Posted on May 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Aisha Yesufu Co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group, has said that ‘We have Acting President who is taking the Acting literally and behaving as if he is in a film instead of getting to work forming a team’

She said that President Muhammadu Buhari should resign, as she called on the National Assembly to impeach him if he fails to do so.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post Video: This Ag President thing is lip service, not working out – Aisha Yesufu appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.