VIDEO: Timaya – Dance ft. Rudeboy (P-Square)

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Music, Video | 0 comments

Here’s the official video for the recently released song dubbed Dance by “Timaya” featuring Rudeboy of P-Square. The visuals for the Orbeat produced dancehall tune was directed by Clearance Peters for CAPital Dreams Pictures.

Peep it below.

