[VIDEO] TOA Ft. Gabby – Freedom
Here is great song titled “FREEDOM” coming from multiple award winning musician; TOA a.k.a T-BABA featuring Europe great rapper GABBY.
Freedom is a great song that talk about the liberty and unity of the people across the globe. TOA is a great artist that have bang the industry with two great songs this year, titled “ONYINYE” and “ONE IN A MILLION” . TOA also added to his credit two other great songs “SELESE” and “REALITY” last year 2016.
The song was produced by KELEKUMI and video shot and directed by Maurizio Ghiotti & TTY Films.
