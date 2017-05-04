VIDEO: Tonskiol – Levels
Olokor Tonye Oloju better known by his stage name Tonskiol is a Nigeria singer and rapper, who studied Human Anatomy in University of Port-Harcourt.
Tonskiol is still an officer of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria, also the C.E.O Of his own record label -Great Mind Records (G.M.R).
Tonskiol released his single titled Levels, a song produced by Puffy-Tee and directed by Michael Williams.
Check it out and FLEX!
Video below:
