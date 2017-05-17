Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Video: Tonto Dike’s Estranged Nanny Reveals Shocking Details Of Actress’ Broken Home

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nanny to Nollywood actress, Tonto Dike’s son, Andre, has further made some shocking claims regarding the actress’ broken marriage which went viral some weeks ago. The estranged nanny, Mgbechi Enyinnaya, who was reported to have been sacked lately and had cried out on the lies being peddled by the actress has in an interview with…

The post Video: Tonto Dike’s Estranged Nanny Reveals Shocking Details Of Actress’ Broken Home appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.