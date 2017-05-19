VIDEO: Trump Supporters Come For Maxine Waters, Demand Impeachment

Congresswoman Maxine Walters has always been vocal against President Trump calling for his impeachment numerous times. She has now gotten a taste of her own medicine as pro-Trump protesters gathered in front of her $4.5m mansion to protest and call for her impeachment. The protesters mainly consisted of Black and Hispanics who feel that Mrs.…

The post VIDEO: Trump Supporters Come For Maxine Waters, Demand Impeachment appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

