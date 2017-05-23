Video: Wike commissions projects while Ortom gives out wheel barrows – David Mark

By Nwafor Sunday

The senate president in the seventh senate, Sen. David Mark, has weighed the developmental achievements in his state and Rivers and compares both using youths empowerment and other socio-economic achievements as a template.

Sen. Mark who went for the commissioning of the Rivers states newly constructed road in his address compared his state and Rivers in terms of developmental blueprints achieved.

According to him, ” This is not my first visit to commission projects in Rivers state, I was here last year to commission one of the roads. “I noticed the tremendous improvement in Rivers sate and the democratic process within.

“Most people are here commissioning roads, commissioning projects plus other developments achieved, but in my home state ‘Benue’ they gave out Wheel barrows to empower people. “So you can compare and contrast,” he finally said.

The post Video: Wike commissions projects while Ortom gives out wheel barrows – David Mark appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

