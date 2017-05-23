Pages Navigation Menu

Video: Wike commissions projects while Ortom gives out wheel barrows – David Mark

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Nwafor Sunday

The senate president in the seventh senate, Sen. David Mark, has weighed the developmental achievements in his state and Rivers and compares both using youths empowerment and other socio-economic achievements as a template.

Sen. Mark who went for the commissioning of the Rivers states newly constructed road in his address compared his state and Rivers in terms of developmental blueprints achieved.

Gov. Ortom empowering people with Wheel Barrows

According to him, ” This is not my first visit to commission projects in Rivers state, I was here last year to commission one of the roads. “I noticed the tremendous improvement  in Rivers sate and the democratic process within.

“Most people are here commissioning roads, commissioning projects plus other developments achieved, but in my home state ‘Benue’ they  gave out Wheel barrows to empower people. “So you can compare and contrast,” he finally said.

