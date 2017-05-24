VIDEO: Wondaboy – Felicia

LNB Entertainment presents Wondaboy’s Brand New Release, “FELICIA.” After being identified by MTV Base as a “2017 One To Watch” artist, Wondaboy is back in the building with a fresh new catchy groove.

“FELICIA” was produced by Skelly and mixed by One Plus. The track is currently available on all major digital platforms. The colourful video which is an homage to African Beauty & dance moves was directed by Lenx.

This laid back groove is sure to make you move – catch the vibe!

