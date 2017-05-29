VIDEO: Wonder J – Alert

Iyke Brokes Entertainment frontman WONDER J drops his 1st official video for 2017 for the most trending song of the moment ALERT.

The video is directed by Avalon Okpe, Wonder J is currently The artist to watch out for in Nigeria music industry. His previous video was shot by Unlimited LA and he featured Solid star on the song.

Download, stream and Enjoy!

The post VIDEO: Wonder J – Alert appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

