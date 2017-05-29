Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Wonder J – Alert

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Iyke Brokes Entertainment frontman WONDER J drops his 1st official video for 2017 for the most trending song of the moment ALERT.

The video is directed by Avalon Okpe, Wonder J is currently The artist to watch out for in Nigeria music industry. His previous video was shot by Unlimited LA and he featured Solid star on the song.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Download, stream and Enjoy!

The post VIDEO: Wonder J – Alert appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.