VIDEO: Yemisi Fancy – Oyari

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Yemisi fancy releases the visuals of her debut single Oyari which was produced by Sess Beats. Oyari is a fusion of AfroPop and House genre of music .

 

The video is a simple interesting dance contest video in which she finds love on the dance floor. The video was shot by Director Q and is currently buzzing on all the visual media platforms. Listen up and follow her on social media : @YemisiFancy

 

 

