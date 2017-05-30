Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Yomi Sars – Ijo [Dir. Jude Fab-Obi Filmz]

Posted on May 30, 2017

Abayomi Ekundayo, popularly known as Yomi Sars who is a well known name in the Nigerian Police Sector as the fully kitted Member of the Special Anti Robbery Squad of Nigeria, has released the visuals to his new trending song titled ‘Ijo’ [A Yoruba meaning of Dance]. The video is shot on a location in […]

