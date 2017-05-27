Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Yonda Ft. Burna Boy – Las Vegas (Remix)

Posted on May 27, 2017

Weeks after the release of the spicy release to DMW’s latest inspirational man ‘Yonda’ on the remix to his buzzing tune “Las Vegas”. Yonda returns on a wavy level with the official video to the tune featuring Don Dada – Burna Boy.

Video directed by Dammy Twitch.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Video below:

