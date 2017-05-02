VIDEO: "Yoruba Men Are Demons, Don’t Mind If Thier Wives Cheat" – Funmi Iyanda
Media Personality/Presenter, Funmi Iyanda in her episode 2/3 of Ask Funmi Iyanda titled “Why are Yoruba men demons” said the average Yoruba man does not mind if his wife cheats and also stated her reasons.
Watch video below;
This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!